Joe Biden
China /  Diplomacy

US-China relations: career diplomat Nicholas Burns tipped to be next American ambassador

  • Appointment of a State Department insider would break with recent habit of political appointees being given the Beijing posting
  • Burns previously served as undersecretary of state under George W Bush and has served as US envoy to Greece and Nato

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 5:00pm, 16 Apr, 2021

Nicholas Burns was undersecretary of state under George W Bush. Photo: AFP
