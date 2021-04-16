Chinese diplomats say they are forced to adopt a confrontational approach. Photo: Shutterstock Chinese diplomats say they are forced to adopt a confrontational approach. Photo: Shutterstock
It’s not fair to call us Wolf Warriors when we’re reacting to US acts such as Donald Trump’s consulate closure, says Chinese diplomat

  • The diplomat said the former US president’s actions highlighted the need for a strong response to attacks on China’s interests
  • The West is very good at putting labels on us but we only hit back when China’s interests are threatened, says source

Updated: 8:13pm, 16 Apr, 2021

