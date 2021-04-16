A senior EU official says the issue is likely to be revisited next month. Photo: Bloomberg A senior EU official says the issue is likely to be revisited next month. Photo: Bloomberg
A senior EU official says the issue is likely to be revisited next month. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

EU drops plans to punish China over Hong Kong electoral reform

  • European Union withdraws draft text from agenda for Foreign Affairs Council meeting after failing to gain support from all 27 member states
  • Hungary believed to have opposed measures, which included the suspension of extradition treaties between 10 EU member states and China

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 8:36pm, 16 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A senior EU official says the issue is likely to be revisited next month. Photo: Bloomberg A senior EU official says the issue is likely to be revisited next month. Photo: Bloomberg
A senior EU official says the issue is likely to be revisited next month. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE