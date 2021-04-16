A senior EU official says the issue is likely to be revisited next month. Photo: Bloomberg
EU drops plans to punish China over Hong Kong electoral reform
- European Union withdraws draft text from agenda for Foreign Affairs Council meeting after failing to gain support from all 27 member states
- Hungary believed to have opposed measures, which included the suspension of extradition treaties between 10 EU member states and China
