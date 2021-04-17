South African wine exporters are filling gaps in the Chinese market left by Australian producers. Photo: Handout
South African wineries toast tariffs that uncorked Chinese market
- Beijing’s tariffs effectively halt Australian wine exports to China amid broader dispute between the countries
- ‘Immediate opportunity’ for South African wine producers as their exports to China rise steeply
Topic | China-Africa relations
