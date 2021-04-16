Chinese leader Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold talks by video link on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
China will keep its word on climate agreements, Xi tells Merkel and Macron
- Chinese president says it will be a tough battle but Beijing is committed to building ‘green and low-carbon economy’
- He also takes veiled swipe at US, saying climate change should not be used ‘as an excuse to attack other countries’
Topic | Climate change
