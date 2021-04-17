Beijing has blocked the Centre for Strategic and International Studies website in China. Image: Shutterstock
exclusive | China blocks US think tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies website following critique on sanctions
- ‘The biggest change lately is that China now believes it has the right to police debate about China wherever it occurs in the world,’ says US think tank fellow
- Scholars say Beijing’s at-times seemingly random website targets can involve fairly abstruse material
Topic | US-China relations
Beijing has blocked the Centre for Strategic and International Studies website in China. Image: Shutterstock