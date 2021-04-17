Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden during a joint news conference at the White House in Washington on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden, Yoshihide Suga reaffirm commitment to counter China’s ‘intimidation’ in the East, South China seas
- The two leaders ‘discussed the free and open Indo-Pacific’, Suga says in a press conference at the White House
- Suga confirms that ‘circumstances in Taiwan and the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region’ were discussed by the two sides
Topic | US-China relations
