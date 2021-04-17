President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga leave a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. Photo: AP
China accuses US and Japan of sowing division after Biden and Suga vow to counter ‘intimidation’
- The two leaders discussed a range of flashpoints and included a rare direct reference to Taiwan in their joint statement after meeting at the White House
- Beijing reacts by saying their comments are ‘harmful’ and will undermine mutual trust and stability in the region
Topic | China-Japan relations
