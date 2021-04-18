Japan’s plan to release radioactive water into the Pacific has sparked a slew of protests Photo: EPA-EFE
Fukushima: Japan must be transparent on water discharge, experts say
- Tokyo must ‘publish monitoring data so we can see the treatment ability in the first and second processes’, Greenpeace researcher says
- About 1.25 million tonnes of contaminated water are currently being held in about 1,000 tanks at the former power plant site
Topic | Fukushima nuclear disaster
