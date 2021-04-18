President Joe Biden dashed Beijing’s hopes he would be less supportive of Taiwan than Donald Trump. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS President Joe Biden dashed Beijing’s hopes he would be less supportive of Taiwan than Donald Trump. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
President Joe Biden dashed Beijing’s hopes he would be less supportive of Taiwan than Donald Trump. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Is Joe Biden set to end the guessing game about what US will do if Taiwan is invaded?

  • US policy has been to keep Beijing uncertain about its intentions, but there is a growing debate about whether it is better to send a clear warning
  • New administration in Washington has shown its support for Taipei as relations with China continue to deteriorate

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 6:00am, 18 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
President Joe Biden dashed Beijing’s hopes he would be less supportive of Taiwan than Donald Trump. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS President Joe Biden dashed Beijing’s hopes he would be less supportive of Taiwan than Donald Trump. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
President Joe Biden dashed Beijing’s hopes he would be less supportive of Taiwan than Donald Trump. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE