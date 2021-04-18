US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “fundamental freedoms” were being undermined in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemns sentencing of Hong Kong activists
- Blinken asserted that ‘fundamental freedoms’ were being undermined in the city
- His comments were latest sign of bipartisan anger in Washington over Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong
Topic | US-China relations
