US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “fundamental freedoms” were being undermined in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “fundamental freedoms” were being undermined in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “fundamental freedoms” were being undermined in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemns sentencing of Hong Kong activists

  • Blinken asserted that ‘fundamental freedoms’ were being undermined in the city
  • His comments were latest sign of bipartisan anger in Washington over Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 1:24am, 18 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “fundamental freedoms” were being undermined in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “fundamental freedoms” were being undermined in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “fundamental freedoms” were being undermined in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE