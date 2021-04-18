China’s foreign vice-minister Le Yucheng says some people in the US are competing to be tough on China. Photo: AP China’s foreign vice-minister Le Yucheng says some people in the US are competing to be tough on China. Photo: AP
China’s foreign vice-minister Le Yucheng says some people in the US are competing to be tough on China. Photo: AP
US-China ties: negativity could lead to catastrophe, diplomat says

  • Cooperation should not be ‘one side drawing up a laundry list of demands for the other side’, foreign vice-minister Le Yucheng says
  • There is a ‘negative tendency in the US’ to be tough on China, which is ‘dangerous, and could derail this relationship’, he says

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 5:14pm, 18 Apr, 2021

