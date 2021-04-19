New Zealand foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta says her nation does not wish “to invoke the Five Eyes as the first point of contact of messaging out on a range of issues that really exist out of the remit of the Five Eyes”. Photo: EPA-EFE New Zealand foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta says her nation does not wish “to invoke the Five Eyes as the first point of contact of messaging out on a range of issues that really exist out of the remit of the Five Eyes”. Photo: EPA-EFE
New Zealand foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta says her nation does not wish “to invoke the Five Eyes as the first point of contact of messaging out on a range of issues that really exist out of the remit of the Five Eyes”. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

New Zealand ‘uncomfortable’ with growing scope of Five Eyes as members speak out on China

  • Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta says Wellington prefers ‘multilateral opportunities to express our interests’ rather than invoke intelligence network
  • Minister addressed NZ China Council, saying Wellington would continue to speak out to Beijing on human rights issues informed by national values and interests

Topic |   China-New Zealand relations
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 2:05pm, 19 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
New Zealand foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta says her nation does not wish “to invoke the Five Eyes as the first point of contact of messaging out on a range of issues that really exist out of the remit of the Five Eyes”. Photo: EPA-EFE New Zealand foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta says her nation does not wish “to invoke the Five Eyes as the first point of contact of messaging out on a range of issues that really exist out of the remit of the Five Eyes”. Photo: EPA-EFE
New Zealand foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta says her nation does not wish “to invoke the Five Eyes as the first point of contact of messaging out on a range of issues that really exist out of the remit of the Five Eyes”. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE