New Zealand foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta says her nation does not wish “to invoke the Five Eyes as the first point of contact of messaging out on a range of issues that really exist out of the remit of the Five Eyes”. Photo: EPA-EFE
New Zealand ‘uncomfortable’ with growing scope of Five Eyes as members speak out on China
- Foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta says Wellington prefers ‘multilateral opportunities to express our interests’ rather than invoke intelligence network
- Minister addressed NZ China Council, saying Wellington would continue to speak out to Beijing on human rights issues informed by national values and interests
Topic | China-New Zealand relations
