China-North Korea trade has been severely hampered by the pandemic and sanctions. But the nations may be growing closer amid tension with the US. Photo: Reuters
China-North Korea trade jumps after pandemic slump but sanctions curb business with Pyongyang
- Exports from China to North Korea hit US$12.98 million in March, according to Chinese customs data
- China’s exports to North Korea will likely be limited to farm materials such as fertiliser, tractors and machinery parts for seeding
Topic | North Korea
