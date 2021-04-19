China-North Korea trade has been severely hampered by the pandemic and sanctions. But the nations may be growing closer amid tension with the US. Photo: Reuters China-North Korea trade has been severely hampered by the pandemic and sanctions. But the nations may be growing closer amid tension with the US. Photo: Reuters
China-North Korea trade jumps after pandemic slump but sanctions curb business with Pyongyang

  • Exports from China to North Korea hit US$12.98 million in March, according to Chinese customs data
  • China’s exports to North Korea will likely be limited to farm materials such as fertiliser, tractors and machinery parts for seeding

Reuters  and Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 6:37pm, 19 Apr, 2021

