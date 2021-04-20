TheJakarta-Bandung high-speed-railway in Java has been delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Xinhua TheJakarta-Bandung high-speed-railway in Java has been delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
TheJakarta-Bandung high-speed-railway in Java has been delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
China economy
China /  Diplomacy

China’s Belt and Road Initiative faces increased political risk in participating countries, report warns

  • The country’s top economic planner also identified changes to global governance and trade and the ongoing rivalry with the US as major challenges
  • National Development and Reform Commission also warns that domestic companies may face problems in funding projects

Kinling Lo
Updated: 11:00am, 20 Apr, 2021

