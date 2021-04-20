Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden said they would counter China’s “intimidation” in the Asia-Pacific after talks at the White House on Friday. Photo: Kyodo
China may hit back against Japan over Taiwan issue but economic action unlikely, analysts say
- Beijing on Monday accused the countries of inciting ‘group confrontation’ and said it would take all necessary measures to defend its interests
- Suga and Biden on Friday called for ‘peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait’ and said they would counter China’s ‘intimidation’ in the region
