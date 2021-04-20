Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden said they would counter China’s “intimidation” in the Asia-Pacific after talks at the White House on Friday. Photo: Kyodo Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden said they would counter China’s “intimidation” in the Asia-Pacific after talks at the White House on Friday. Photo: Kyodo
China may hit back against Japan over Taiwan issue but economic action unlikely, analysts say

  • Beijing on Monday accused the countries of inciting ‘group confrontation’ and said it would take all necessary measures to defend its interests
  • Suga and Biden on Friday called for ‘peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait’ and said they would counter China’s ‘intimidation’ in the region

Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00am, 20 Apr, 2021

