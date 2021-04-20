The European Union will continue to develop partnerships in security and defence, including to tackle maritime security, disinformation and terrorism, under the strategy. Photo: dpa The European Union will continue to develop partnerships in security and defence, including to tackle maritime security, disinformation and terrorism, under the strategy. Photo: dpa
EU to increase presence in Indo-Pacific under new strategy

  • European Council adopted document covering areas ranging from trade to climate change and maritime supply routes
  • It is widely seen as Brussels heeding Washington’s call for allies to boost engagement in the region to counter Beijing

Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 12:05am, 20 Apr, 2021

