The European Union will continue to develop partnerships in security and defence, including to tackle maritime security, disinformation and terrorism, under the strategy. Photo: dpa
EU to increase presence in Indo-Pacific under new strategy
- European Council adopted document covering areas ranging from trade to climate change and maritime supply routes
- It is widely seen as Brussels heeding Washington’s call for allies to boost engagement in the region to counter Beijing
Topic | European Union
