China’s progress in clean energy has included a solar thermal electricity project in Qinghai province, in its northwest. Photo: Xinhua China’s progress in clean energy has included a solar thermal electricity project in Qinghai province, in its northwest. Photo: Xinhua
Climate change
China /  Diplomacy

US falling behind China in shaping climate future, Antony Blinken says

  • Secretary of state vows climate will be at centre of Washington’s foreign policy, creating jobs for Americans and allowing US values to influence climate future
  • But countries’ progress on curbing climate change should not be a bargaining chip to excuse human rights abuses, he says

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:37am, 20 Apr, 2021

