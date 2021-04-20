Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping rebukes nations who ‘arrogantly instruct others and interfere’

  • ‘Future of the world should be decided by all nations, and rules set up by one or several countries should not be imposed on others,’ Chinese president says
  • His speech at Boao Forum for Asia comes amid international scrutiny of China and as US puts renewed emphasis on its alliances in Asia and Europe

Teddy Ng
Updated: 2:17pm, 20 Apr, 2021

