Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping rebukes nations who ‘arrogantly instruct others and interfere’
- ‘Future of the world should be decided by all nations, and rules set up by one or several countries should not be imposed on others,’ Chinese president says
- His speech at Boao Forum for Asia comes amid international scrutiny of China and as US puts renewed emphasis on its alliances in Asia and Europe
Topic | Boao Forum for Asia
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua