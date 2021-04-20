Angela Merkel will step down as German chancellor this year after becoming the first female chancellor in 2005. Photo: Getty Images Angela Merkel will step down as German chancellor this year after becoming the first female chancellor in 2005. Photo: Getty Images
Angela Merkel will step down as German chancellor this year after becoming the first female chancellor in 2005. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Diplomacy

Life after Merkel: Germany’s ties with China head into the unknown

  • German chancellor discussed climate change and economy with China’s president but not sanctions against Europeans, Huawei or human rights
  • The EU-China investment deal is seen as a necessary boundary to keep China in check by some but perceived by others in Germany as squandering leverage

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 7:00pm, 20 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Angela Merkel will step down as German chancellor this year after becoming the first female chancellor in 2005. Photo: Getty Images Angela Merkel will step down as German chancellor this year after becoming the first female chancellor in 2005. Photo: Getty Images
Angela Merkel will step down as German chancellor this year after becoming the first female chancellor in 2005. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE