President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at a virtual climate change summit of world leaders on Thursday. Photo: AP
China confirms Xi Jinping will attend Biden’s Earth Hour climate summit
- Chinese president will address virtual meeting of 40 world leaders organised by the White House to tackle climate change
- Attendance signals chance for US-China cooperation as well as Beijing’s intention to take a leadership role on the issue
