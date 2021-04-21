President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at a virtual climate change summit of world leaders on Thursday. Photo: AP President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at a virtual climate change summit of world leaders on Thursday. Photo: AP
President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at a virtual climate change summit of world leaders on Thursday. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China confirms Xi Jinping will attend Biden’s Earth Hour climate summit

  • Chinese president will address virtual meeting of 40 world leaders organised by the White House to tackle climate change
  • Attendance signals chance for US-China cooperation as well as Beijing’s intention to take a leadership role on the issue

Topic |   US-China relations
Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 10:03am, 21 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at a virtual climate change summit of world leaders on Thursday. Photo: AP President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at a virtual climate change summit of world leaders on Thursday. Photo: AP
President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at a virtual climate change summit of world leaders on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE