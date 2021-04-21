A US cybersecurity firm suspects Chinese state-backed hackers of breaching government agencies and defence firms in the EU and US. Photo: Shutterstock
Suspected state-backed Chinese hackers spied on US, European targets: cybersecurity expert
- FireEye says two highly skilled hacking groups breached Pulse Connect Secure devices to hit government agencies and defence firms
- US Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency issues alert saying it was aware of ‘ongoing exploitation’
