Hubei Media Group quoted an unnamed Chinese scientist who accused World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, pictured, of not respecting science. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS Hubei Media Group quoted an unnamed Chinese scientist who accused World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, pictured, of not respecting science. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Coronavirus: Chinese expert rails against Tedros and Wuhan lab leak theory on state media

  • Unnamed scientist who investigated pandemic origins given state media platform to accuse ‘irresponsible’ WHO director general of pursuing controversial theory
  • Backlash has potential to cause a rift between China and WHO and harm future probes into pandemic origins, say experts

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 6:42pm, 21 Apr, 2021

