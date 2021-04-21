Advocacy groups say anti-Asian hate crimes have risen in the US since the start of the pandemic. Photo: AFP
The Chinese-American stepping up to take on hate crimes
- Shanghai-born, Hong Kong-raised Fred Teng is part of a new panel advising the New York City Police Department
- He says he hopes he can encourage prosecutors to take on cases that have been difficult to pursue in the past
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
