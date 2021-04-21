China’s Communist Party and the United Russia party held a meeting by video on Tuesday. Photo: Shutterstock
China, Russia vow to buckle up against ‘geopolitical turbulence belt’
- Officials from China’s Communist Party and the United Russia party hold meeting and condemn interference and sanctions against them
- ‘Some countries’ are trying to promote turbulence around China and Russia, according to Song Tao, head of the Communist Party’s international department
Topic | Xinjiang
