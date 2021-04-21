Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said his statement with Joe Biden calling for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait “does not presuppose military involvement at all”. Photo: AFP
Japan expected to take position of ‘ambiguity’ on Taiwan issue
- Suga says statement with Biden calling for peace and stability across the strait ‘does not presuppose military involvement’
- Analyst says Tokyo doesn’t want to take a clear stand on whether it would help protect the island because it would be a threat to its own security
