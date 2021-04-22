Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in Biden’s climate summit this week. Photo: AP Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in Biden’s climate summit this week. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in Biden’s climate summit this week. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

US hopes Xi Jinping will unveil further measures to fight climate crisis at summit this week

  • Xi Jinping is expected to deliver a speech on Thursday
  • A Chinese diplomat recently said that the country would be unlikely to increase the ambition of its climate goals, citing its status as a developing country

Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 1:35am, 22 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in Biden’s climate summit this week. Photo: AP Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in Biden’s climate summit this week. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in Biden’s climate summit this week. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE