Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, arrives at the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou wins bid to delay extradition hearings by three months, extending marathon case
- The ruling by a Canadian judge came after Meng claimed that new evidence being provided by HSBC bank could bolster her argument that the US had misled the court about its fraud case against her
- The final stage of the extradition case, which had been due to begin in Vancouver next week, has been rescheduled for August 3
