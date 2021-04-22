The United Nations envoy to China Siddharth Chatterjee has called on Beijing and Washington to work together to build international political will to tackle climate change. Photo: AP The United Nations envoy to China Siddharth Chatterjee has called on Beijing and Washington to work together to build international political will to tackle climate change. Photo: AP
The United Nations envoy to China Siddharth Chatterjee has called on Beijing and Washington to work together to build international political will to tackle climate change. Photo: AP
China and US should ‘use UN to build global climate change consensus’

  • United Nations is the place to create a coalition of political will to tackle carbon emissions and other global challenges, says its envoy to Beijing
  • Siddharth Chatterjee also calls for concrete actions from Washington and Beijing over coming months to tackle the crisis ahead of leaders’ summit

Catherine Wong
Updated: 12:00pm, 22 Apr, 2021

