The United Nations envoy to China Siddharth Chatterjee has called on Beijing and Washington to work together to build international political will to tackle climate change. Photo: AP
China and US should ‘use UN to build global climate change consensus’
- United Nations is the place to create a coalition of political will to tackle carbon emissions and other global challenges, says its envoy to Beijing
- Siddharth Chatterjee also calls for concrete actions from Washington and Beijing over coming months to tackle the crisis ahead of leaders’ summit
Topic | Climate change
The United Nations envoy to China Siddharth Chatterjee has called on Beijing and Washington to work together to build international political will to tackle climate change. Photo: AP