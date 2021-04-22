Canberra has cancelled a belt and road deal agreed between Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews and China’s ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye in 2018. Photo: Handout
China accuses Australia of hypocrisy over cancelled belt and road deals
- ‘Australia says it wants to open up cooperation with China and increase our high-level dialogue, but it says one thing and does another,’ foreign ministry spokesman says
- Australia’s Defence Minister Peter Dutton says Canberra can’t allow ‘these sort of arrangements and friendships to pop up because they’re used for propaganda reasons’
