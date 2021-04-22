Fighter jets at a military base in Taiwan, which said safeguarding itself was its own responsibility. Photo: EPA-EFE Fighter jets at a military base in Taiwan, which said safeguarding itself was its own responsibility. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan vows to defend itself after Yoshihide Suga qualifies Japan’s stance

  • Our duty to safeguard our own national security, Taiwanese foreign ministry spokeswoman says
  • Suga has said last week’s joint statement with the US, which stressed importance of peace across Taiwan Strait, ‘does not presuppose military involvement’

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 6:54pm, 22 Apr, 2021

