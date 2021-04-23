Chinese President Xi Jinping took part in the climate summit on Thursday, a rare example of US-China cooperation. Photo: AP
Climate summit ‘may not change the forecast’ for US-China relations
- Chinese observers see only limited scope for the two countries to find common ground as they face off on multiple fronts
- Emphasis on competition with China during early stages of Joe Biden’s US presidency has maintained the enmity of the Donald Trump years, they argue
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping took part in the climate summit on Thursday, a rare example of US-China cooperation. Photo: AP