The US Federal Communications Commission says radio or television stations must make clear at the beginning and end of programmes when a foreign country or political party has sponsored content. Photo: Getty Images via TNS
Broadcasters must disclose content sponsored by China or Russia, rules US Federal Communications Commission
- The regulatory agency says radio and TV stations must make it clear when a specific country or political party sponsors programming
- US lawmakers have urged the agency to compel broadcasters to identify such content as propaganda
Topic | US-China tech war
