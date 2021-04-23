A perimeter fence around what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Reuters  A perimeter fence around what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Reuters 
British parliament declares Uygurs are suffering ‘genocide’ in Xinjiang

  • The non-binding motion raises pressure on PM Boris Johnson, but an official says such a declaration is ‘a matter for the courts’
  • World Uygur Congress director says ‘statements of solidarity mean a lot’ but ‘meaningful action’ is also needed

Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 3:50am, 23 Apr, 2021

