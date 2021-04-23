China’s President Xi Jinping did not make any new climate pledges during the Earth Day Summit. Chinese officials say climate change must not be used as a geopolitical tool Photo: EPA-EFE
They pledged to work together but China and US disagree on division of climate change responsibility
- China is at a different development stage than the US and Europe but remains committed to its climate-related goals, says Beijing’s special envoy
- Xi Jinping says nations must be consistent and ‘credible’ by not changing their climate policies
Topic | Climate change
China’s President Xi Jinping did not make any new climate pledges during the Earth Day Summit. Chinese officials say climate change must not be used as a geopolitical tool Photo: EPA-EFE