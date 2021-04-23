China has been accused of building a network of detention camps across the region. Photo: AFP China has been accused of building a network of detention camps across the region. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China hits out at British parliament after it declares Xinjiang’s Uygurs are subject to genocide

  • Embassy in London says a ‘handful of MPs cooked up’ the motion to discredit China and defends Beijing’s policies in the region
  • Non-binding vote does not change Britain’s official policy, but is likely to increase pressure on Boris Johnson to take a tougher stance

Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 6:00pm, 23 Apr, 2021

