Myanmar
China /  Diplomacy

China hopes Asean summit can lead to ‘soft landing’ for Myanmar crisis

  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls on leaders to encourage all parties to exercise restraint and meet each other halfway
  • Wang also reminds member states to be alert against external forces interfering in the country as they prepare for special meeting

Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 23 Apr, 2021

