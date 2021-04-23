An armed rebel provides security during a demonstration against the military coup in Myanmar. Photo: AFP
China hopes Asean summit can lead to ‘soft landing’ for Myanmar crisis
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls on leaders to encourage all parties to exercise restraint and meet each other halfway
- Wang also reminds member states to be alert against external forces interfering in the country as they prepare for special meeting
Topic | Myanmar
An armed rebel provides security during a demonstration against the military coup in Myanmar. Photo: AFP