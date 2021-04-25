Washington has taken aim at Russia with financial sanctions and expulsions of several of its diplomats. Photo: AFP
US’ Russia sanctions noted, but it won’t work on Beijing: Chinese observers
- Financial measures against Moscow could harm Russian economy but would be counterproductive if used against Beijing, academics say
- Despite rivalry, US-China trade means financial sanctions ‘would also hurt Washington’
Topic | US-China relations
Washington has taken aim at Russia with financial sanctions and expulsions of several of its diplomats. Photo: AFP