China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is pictured with his Congolese counterpart Marie Tumba Nzeza in January. Photo: Xinhua
China is switching its investment focus in Africa from oil to minerals
- Beijing has more options on where to source its crude these days, but is still reliant on Africa for its copper, cobalt and other rare minerals, analyst says
- A ‘substantial part of the Congolese mining sector … is now in Chinese hands’, report says
