China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is pictured with his Congolese counterpart Marie Tumba Nzeza in January. Photo: Xinhua China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is pictured with his Congolese counterpart Marie Tumba Nzeza in January. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China is switching its investment focus in Africa from oil to minerals

  • Beijing has more options on where to source its crude these days, but is still reliant on Africa for its copper, cobalt and other rare minerals, analyst says
  • A ‘substantial part of the Congolese mining sector … is now in Chinese hands’, report says

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:30pm, 25 Apr, 2021

