Siddharth Chatterjee, United Nations resident coordinator in China, speaks at a session titled “Path towards SDG 2030: Poverty Reduction and Rural Sustainable Development” during the Boao Forum for Asia conference on April 19, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Envoy to China defends UN’s place amid shifting geopolitics, changing order and emerging threats
- ‘It can either be dynamic or become a dinosaur,’ says Siddharth Chatterjee of the United Nations
- He says rather than accuse China of ‘debt-trap diplomacy’ the international community should improve governance of belt and road projects overseas
Topic | United Nations
Siddharth Chatterjee, United Nations resident coordinator in China, speaks at a session titled “Path towards SDG 2030: Poverty Reduction and Rural Sustainable Development” during the Boao Forum for Asia conference on April 19, 2021. Photo: Xinhua