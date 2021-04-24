US President Joe Biden will attend the G7 Summit in Cornwall, southwest England from June 11-13. Photo: TNS
Xinjiang: Joe Biden to urge G7 to act on China’s use of forced labour
- US wants ‘like-minded allies … to take tangible and concrete actions that show our willingness to coordinate on non-market economies, such as China’, deputy national security adviser Daleep Singh says
- The ‘galvanising challenge for the G7 is to show that … democratic societies still have the best chance of solving the biggest problems in our world’, he says
Topic | US-China relations
US President Joe Biden will attend the G7 Summit in Cornwall, southwest England from June 11-13. Photo: TNS