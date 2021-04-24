Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says America’s policy towards China has not come out from the shadows of the Trump administration. Photo: EPA-EFE
US must find a way to deal with China, avoid clashes, senior officials say
- Nations should ‘strengthen communication and understanding, and expand cooperation’, Wang Qishan says on 50th anniversary of ‘ping pong diplomacy’
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi says US has ‘not yet overcome its misunderstanding of China, and has yet to find the right path to deal with China’
