A funeral service is held in New Delhi as the number of cases in the country continues to rise. Photo: Reuters
China offers to help India tackle Covid-19 outbreak after US vaccine snub
- Beijing’s pledge comes as its neighbour is battling the world’s highest number of cases
- The offer comes despite the ongoing tensions along their disputed border and follows a US refusal to export the raw materials needed to make vaccines
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
