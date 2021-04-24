A funeral service is held in New Delhi as the number of cases in the country continues to rise. Photo: Reuters A funeral service is held in New Delhi as the number of cases in the country continues to rise. Photo: Reuters
China offers to help India tackle Covid-19 outbreak after US vaccine snub

  • Beijing’s pledge comes as its neighbour is battling the world’s highest number of cases
  • The offer comes despite the ongoing tensions along their disputed border and follows a US refusal to export the raw materials needed to make vaccines

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 7:39pm, 24 Apr, 2021

