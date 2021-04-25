The Greens’ Annalena Baerbock will run for German chancellor later this year. Photo: Reuters The Greens’ Annalena Baerbock will run for German chancellor later this year. Photo: Reuters
Germany should be tough on China, Greens’ chancellor candidate says

  • If Beijing requires Chinese firms like Huawei to pass on European data ‘we cannot integrate products from such manufacturers into European infrastructure’, Annalena Baerbock says
  • ‘We can say: products from forced labour do not come onto our market,’ she says

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:20pm, 25 Apr, 2021

