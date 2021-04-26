Price competitiveness makes many Chinese companies an attractive proposition in Africa, observers say. Photo: Xinhua Price competitiveness makes many Chinese companies an attractive proposition in Africa, observers say. Photo: Xinhua
Why Chinese construction firms will remain the big builders in Africa

  • Chinese government financing has helped to drive exports of services to the continent but Chinese companies have another big factor in their favour – price, analysts say
  • A major shift in lending is under way, with commercial banks filling some of the gap left by Beijing’s official credit agency

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00am, 26 Apr, 2021

Price competitiveness makes many Chinese companies an attractive proposition in Africa, observers say. Photo: Xinhua
