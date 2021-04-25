China dominates the supply of rare earths, which are used in products like solar panels. Photo: Reuters
China’s dominance of rare earths supply is a growing concern in the West
- China provides more than 85 per cent of the world’s rare earths and it is home to about two-thirds of the global supply of rare metals and minerals like antimony and baryte, report says
- US and Europe are worried that any disruption to their supply chains for such products would hurt key industries.
Topic | Rare earth element
