Australian defence minister Peter Dutton. Photo: AFP
We can’t discount conflict with China over Taiwan, says Australian defence minister

  • Peter Dutton tells ABC that people need to be ‘realistic’ about Beijing’s ambitions
  • Australia wants to be a good neighbour and will work for peace in the region, minister says

Reuters
Updated: 5:32pm, 25 Apr, 2021

