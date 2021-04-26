The WHO will decide whether Sinovac and Sinopharm’s products meet global standards. Photo: AFP
World Health Organization to decide whether to approve Chinese Covid-19 vaccines for global use
- Giving the products from Sinovac and Sinopharm the green light could boost supplies to the world’s poorest countries
- The manufacturers have yet to publish the full data from their final trials but now the vaccines will be tested against a global standard
