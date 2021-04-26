The Chinese survey covers the main island and two nearby islets. Photo: Ministry of Natural Resources The Chinese survey covers the main island and two nearby islets. Photo: Ministry of Natural Resources
Diaoyu Islands
China reasserts Diaoyus claim with island survey as tensions rise with Japan

  • Chinese ministry releases high-definition maps of the disputed chain, which is administered by Tokyo
  • Report comes just two months after Beijing expanded the authority of its coastguard to use force

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 10:30pm, 26 Apr, 2021

