The Chinese survey covers the main island and two nearby islets. Photo: Ministry of Natural Resources
China reasserts Diaoyus claim with island survey as tensions rise with Japan
- Chinese ministry releases high-definition maps of the disputed chain, which is administered by Tokyo
- Report comes just two months after Beijing expanded the authority of its coastguard to use force
Topic | Diaoyu Islands
