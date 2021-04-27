Multiple funeral pyres at a makeshift crematorium in New Delhi, India, where the Covid-19 pandemic is surging. Photo: AP Multiple funeral pyres at a makeshift crematorium in New Delhi, India, where the Covid-19 pandemic is surging. Photo: AP
Multiple funeral pyres at a makeshift crematorium in New Delhi, India, where the Covid-19 pandemic is surging. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China to mobilise its private companies to help India fight Covid-19 surge

  • Beijing promises to meet Indian requests for supplies and to guide Chinese companies to actively provide support
  • Foreign ministry also reminds India’s fellow members of US-led Quad to fulfil their international responsibilities

Topic |   US-China relations
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 2:02pm, 27 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Multiple funeral pyres at a makeshift crematorium in New Delhi, India, where the Covid-19 pandemic is surging. Photo: AP Multiple funeral pyres at a makeshift crematorium in New Delhi, India, where the Covid-19 pandemic is surging. Photo: AP
Multiple funeral pyres at a makeshift crematorium in New Delhi, India, where the Covid-19 pandemic is surging. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE